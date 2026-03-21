Xi Jinping congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Novruz

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.

"Dear Mr. President, I sincerely express my gratitude for your congratulatory letter on the occasion of the Spring Festival. On behalf of the Government and the people of China, I cordially congratulate you, as well as the Government and the entire people of Azerbaijan, on the traditional Novruz holiday," Xi Jinping said.

He stressed that China and Azerbaijan are comprehensive strategic partners. In recent years, mutual political trust has been strengthened, and cooperation across all spheres has continued to develop, the Chinese President noted.