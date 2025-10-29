Yerevan and Ankara establishing cooperation - Pashinyan

Establishing diplomatic relations with Turkey and opening the border are only a matter of time, as there are currently no significant obstacles, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the 8th Paris Peace Forum in Paris.

"We are approaching the moment when we will have full diplomatic relations, open borders, economic and political cooperation, and we will be normal neighbors," Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM expressed confidence that this moment is approaching, but he doesn't know exactly when.

"Azerbaijan announced that it is lifting all restrictions on transit transportation through its territory toward Armenia. This is a very important statement, and I highly appreciate it," Pashinyan said.

The PM noted Armenia is ready to provide a route for trucks traveling from Turkey to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Turkey. According to him, this project is beneficial for all players.