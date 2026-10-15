Yerevan considers potential energy cooperation with Baku

Armenia is exploring energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, according to Eduard Martirosyan, Director General of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant.

Eduard Martirosyan said Armenia currently cooperates on energy with Iran and Georgia.

According to Martirosyan, nuclear energy accounts for 30–40% of the country's electricity supply. The Metsamor NPP has undergone extensive reconstruction in recent years, with up to $500 million allocated and work supported by Rosatom.

Martirosyan stressed that the facility's safety is a responsibility to both the state and society, and that the authorities remain committed to the plant's continued development.