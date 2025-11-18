Yerevan seeks extradition of ex-officials involved in ‘March 1’ case from Moscow

Armenian prosecutors will soon file another extradition request with Russian authorities for two former high-ranking officials accused of a high-profile cover-up of the March 1, 2008 case, Prosecutor-General Anna Vardapetyan said.

The two ex-officials - former Prosecutor-General Gevorg Kostanyan and top investigator in charge of the March 1 task force Vahagn Harutyunyan - have been living in Russia. They are accused of abusing their official positions to falsify evidence and distort the investigation.