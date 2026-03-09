Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan intend to expand Chamber of Accounts cooperation

The Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan met with his counterpart from Uzbekistan. The parties discussed continued cooperation.

A meeting was held between Vugar Gulmamedov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan, and Tanzil Narbayev, Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan. The relevant information was announced on March 10 in the Senate of Uzbekistan.

The parties discussed deepening cooperation between the Chambers of Accounts of the two countries.

It was emphasized that cooperation in this area continues to develop consistently. The memorandum of cooperation signed between the parties plays an important role in strengthening ties and expanding the exchange of experience.