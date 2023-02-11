Kremlin names date of Putin's Address to Federal Assembly

11 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"The Russian president will address the Federal Assembly on February 21. It will take place at the Gostiny Dvor venue," he said.

The president delivered his previous address to the country’s parliament in April 2021. Putin explained that there had been no State of the Nation Address in 2022 because the situation was unfolding very quickly and it was difficult "to fix the results at a specific point, as well as specific plans for the near future." However, crucial messages were included in other presidential speeches.

Earlier Vestnik Kavkaza reported that Putin’s State of the Nation Address may take place after February 20.