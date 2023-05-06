Armenians of Karabakh to be granted Azerbaijani citizenship

6 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh who comply with the country’s laws will be able to obtain Azerbaijani citizenship, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev said.

"The head of the Azerbaijani state has a clear strategic vision regarding our citizens of Armenian origin. Persons who comply with our laws will be able to obtain Azerbaijani citizenship," Mehdiyev said.

In this case, to receive documents, they will be able to use either ASAN [Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network] services or mobile services, he added.

Previously, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that Azerbaijan is committed to the process of reintegration of Armenian residents living on Azerbaijan's territory.

"Azerbaijan is committed to the process of reintegration of Armenian residents living in the territory of Azerbaijan. Armenia must stop interfering in this process. All rights and freedoms of every person, who wants to live in the territory of Azerbaijan while obeying its laws, are guaranteed," the ministry noted.