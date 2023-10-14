Another 29 Azerbaijani families back to Fuzuli

14 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of Azerbaijani citizens was sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on October 14. At this stage, another 28 families or 117 people moved to the liberted city of Fuzuli.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation.

Until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has been provided for 258 families or 928 people.