6 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has retained its position as the main supplier of natural gas and oil to Turkey in 2023, the Turkish Hurriyet newspaper reported, citing data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

Moreover, Russia is the main exporter of natural gas to Turkey. In October 2023, its share in Turkey's imports amounted to 59.14%, Hurriyet reported, noting that Russia's postponement of payments for natural gas last year had a calming effect on Turkey in solving economic problems.

The newspaper noted that in October 2023, Turkey imported nearly 50% of its oil from Russia

Earlier, local media reported that Turkey saved about $2 bln last year thanks to increased imports of Russian oil and oil products.

The newspaper noted that one of the symbols of bilateral trade and economic cooperation is Turkey's first Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, which is being built by the Russian side. The plant is projected to start generating electricity in 2024, the newspaper noted. Earlier, Turkish authorities reported that this could happen on October 29, when the national Republic Day holiday is celebrated.

Turkey's active cooperation with Russia in 2023, both in the economic and political spheres, will continue amid Ankara's unstable relations with the West.

According to Hurriet, the development of relations with Russia is one of the priorities of Turkey's foreign policy.