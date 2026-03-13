Uzbekistan, Russia to expand joint trade

The 5th meeting of the Working Group on Increasing Trade between Uzbekistan and Russia was held in Tashkent today. Participants discussed the current state of economic cooperation and prospects for its development.

Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, hosted the 5th meeting of the Working Group on Increasing Trade between Uzbekistan and Russia. The Uzbek delegation was led by Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, the Russian delegation - by Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation.

The main topic of the meeting was the current state of economic cooperation and prospects for its expansion. The parties noted an 8.4% increase in mutual trade to $13 bln by the end of 2025.