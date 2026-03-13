Iran extends airspace closure until Eid Al-Fitr

Iran's airspace will be closed until March 22. The country's aviation authorities may make an exception only for flights by state, military, and medical aircraft.

Iranian authorities decided to extend the flight ban in the country's airspace for another week, until March 22, a source in Middle Eastern air traffic control circles reported.

"Iran's airspace will be closed until approximately 8:30 AM UT (11:30 AM Moscow time) on Sunday, March 22."

- the source informed.

Exceptions may be made for state, military, and medical aircraft, as well as flights operated for search and rescue missions and with specific permission from the civil aviation authority.