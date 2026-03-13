Kobakhidze calls OSCE report on Georgia a complete lie

The "sharp democratic rollback" and "systemic violence and rights violations against protesters, opposition politicians, and journalists" mentioned in the OSCE report on Georgia are nothing more than a complete lie.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) report on Georgia, fabricated under the "Moscow Mechanism," is completely saturated with lies, and the government has clear evidence of this, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"Ultimately, we all see that this report is saturated with lies from beginning to end, and we will make this information available to the public even more widely,”

- Irakli Kobakhidze said.