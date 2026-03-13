Iran demands peace guarantees, compensation from the US

Tehran expects Washington to fulfill two key conditions: guarantees of non-aggression and compensation for all damages inflicted on the country. Only then will the country be ready to consider putting end to hostilities.

Iranian authorities have put forward two key conditions for ending the conflict: compensation for damages inflicted on the country and security guarantees, Mohsen Rezaee, a member of the Expediency Discernment Council, Iran's highest advisory body, said.

"We will consider ending the war only when, first, we receive compensation from the US for all damages inflicted, and second, when we receive 100% guarantees for the future. And this is impossible without the US withdrawal from the Persian Gulf,”

- Mohsen Rezaee said.