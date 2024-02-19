Azerbaijan urges Armenia to negotiate without intermediaries

19 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada commented on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statements made during meeting with Armenian community in Munich on February 18.

According to the diplomat, Pashinyan misleads the international community with his statements.

He noted that despite the fact that the meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in a constructive atmosphere, as well as calls for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, border delimitation and a peace treaty, statements by the Prime Minister of Armenia, directing the international community in the wrong channel, cause regret.

"Pashinyan said the following: "Since the international community did not support Armenia's efforts to achieve independence for Karabakh through the exercise of the right to self-determination, we conducted this conflict not only against Azerbaijan but also against the international community, but this was unreasonable," Aykhan Hajizada said.

He also commented on the Armenian Prime Minister's statement that "Karabakh's right to self-determination is not supported by the international community."

"It implies not a disavowal of the territorial claims to Azerbaijan but rather an acknowledgment that pursuing such claims solely based on international support is unreasonable. This indirectly underscores the ongoing nature of Armenian claims, highlighting the need to address them by eliminating references to territorial integrity and sovereignty in Armenia's legislative acts and constitution," Aykhan Hajizada said.

The siplomat said that the viewpoint expressed by Pashinyan nderscores the significance of international community pressure on Armenia to prevent it from adopting a stance contrary to international law.

As for the Armenian side's claim of Azerbaijan's alleged violation of the trilateral statement lacks grounds, Hajizada recalled that Armenia has not fulfilled its commitments to withdraw its Armed Forces from Azerbaijan's territory and open communication lines

The minister urged the Armenian side to understand that the path to ensuring peace and stability in the region lies in establishing relations with neighboring countries based on the affirmation and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as engaging in direct constructive negotiations.