Twenty people arrested in Iran for spying for Israel

Iranian security forces have detained twenty people in the city of Urmia on suspicion of espionage and collaboration with Israeli intelligence, according to the Tasnim news agency.

The arrests followed the dismantling of several networks allegedly linked to Israeli military operations in the region.

"These individuals collaborated with Israel, including transmitting to it the information on the location of military, police, and other security facilities",

Tasnim reported.

All 20 suspects are currently under investigation and will remain in custody in accordance with court orders until the proceedings are complete.