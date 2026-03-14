Qatar Airways plans to return to Russian aviation market

Qatar Airways, the national carrier of Qatar, is set to resume direct flights to Russia, with a Doha–Moscow service already listed on its booking system for March 29.

According to RIA Novosti, tickets for the direct route are already available at approximately $1,000 — roughly half the price of connecting flights via Casablanca, Morocco.

Ticket sales for these flights are scheduled to begin on March 19.

At present, Qatari airspace remains partially restricted due to the ongoing regional situation following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, although Qatar Airways operates flights to a number of destinations; these are heavily restricted and approved on the eve of departure.