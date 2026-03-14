Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan votes for new Constitution

Kazakhstan votes for new Constitution
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstanis are actively voting for the country's new Constitution. As of 12:00 PM local time (10:00 AM Moscow time), 4,677,595 citizens (37.54%) cast their ballots, according to the Central Referendum Commission.

"As of 12:00 PM (10:00 AM Moscow time - the editor's note), 4,677,595 citizens received ballots nationwide, representing 37.54% of those included on the voting lists",

the Central Referendum Commission reported.

Aktobe Oblast currently leads in voter turnout, with 45.73% of eligible voters casting ballots. In the capital, Astana, turnout stood at 31.23%, while Almaty recorded the lowest turnout at 14.85%.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev cast his vote at a polling station located at the Palace of Schoolchildren in Astana.

"The Constitution is a truly historic document that guarantees the rights and freedoms of our citizens, and therefore it is of exceptional importance. I am confident that the new fundamental law will serve the country and its future",

Tokayev stated.

On February 11, President Tokayev signed a decree calling for the referendum. More than 12 million Kazakhstanis are expected to participate in the single voting day.

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