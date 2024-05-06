UNDP Director of Europe Bureau arrives in Armenia for inspection

6 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (RBEC) Ivana Zivkovic arrived on a four-day visit to Armenia.

The objective of Zivkovic’s visit will be to review UNDP’s partnership with the Government of Armenia, familiarize herself on the ground with UNDP key interventions, including the response to refugee crisis, as well as discuss the UNDP development agenda and key priorities with international and national counterparts.

In addition, she will meet with the President of the National Assembly to launch a new project on parliamentary democracy in Armenia, the Deputy Prime Minister, and the Deputy Foreign Minister.

She will also hold discussions with the UN Country Team, members of the diplomatic corps and development partners and civil society. Zivkovic will visit UNDP project sites and meet with beneficiaries in Gegharkunik, Tavush, Ararat, Vayots Dzor, and Syunik Provinces.