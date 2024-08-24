Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Uzbekistan

24 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: the Azerbaijani presidential press service

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his state visit to Uzbekistan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials.

