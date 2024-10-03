Beirut: Israel's operation in Lebanon - Third Lebanon War

3 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Beirut believes that the current escalation of tensions on the country’s southern border marks the beginning of the Third Lebanon War, Lebanese Ambassador to Russia Chawki Bou Nassar said.

"It could be labeled as the third Lebanese-Israeli war because any party in Lebanon, Hezbollah or any other party is a Lebanese party, you know," he told TASS.

According to the envoy, Israeli officials’ statements that the country’s military operation is not aimed against the Lebanese people but against Hezbollah are "not at all correct."

"And those who are getting killed are Lebanese people, regardless of their political beliefs or regardless of their faith or regardless of their religion," the diplomat said.

He stressed that Lebanon is paying a price from the blood of its people, Lebanon is being prized by the Israeli targeting of its territory in Beirut and so many regions in the country.