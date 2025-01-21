Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expects practical steps from Armenia on peace treaty

21 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The time and venue of the next meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia haven't been agreed upon yet, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during his visit to Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of the 20 January tragedy.

He noted that peace treaty negotiations continue with Armenia.

"The foreign ministries are negotiating a more extensive draft peace treaty. These are being conducted regularly. Several meetings have taken place over the past year,” Bayramov said.

According to the diplomat, there is no specific agreement on the time and place of the next meeting.