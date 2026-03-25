White House has four scenarios for ending Iran war

The Pentagon is developing military options for a "final blow" in Iran that could include the use of ground forces and a massive bombing campaign, Axios reported, citing sources.

The sources said that options such as invading the strategically important islands of Kharg, Larak, Abu Musa and others, along with a blockade of ships carrying Iranian oil east of the Strait of Hormuz, were on the table.

U.S. officials and sources familiar with the internal discussions describe four major "final blow" options Trump could choose from:

Invading or blockading Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub,

Invading Larak, an island that helps Iran solidify its control of the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic outpost hosts Iranian bunkers, attack craft that can blow up cargo ships and radars that monitor movements in the strait,

Seizing the strategic island of Abu Musa and two smaller islands, which lie near the western entrance to the strait and are controlled by Iran but also claimed by the UAE,

Blocking or seizing ships that are exporting Iranian oil on the eastern side of the Hormuz Strait.

The U.S. military has also prepared plans for ground operations deep inside the interior of Iran to secure the highly enriched uranium buried within nuclear facilities.

Some U.S. officials believe that a "show of overwhelming force" to end the conflicts would give the U.S. greater leverage in negotiations, Axios reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly not reached a decision yet on any of these scenarios.