Iran not to deal with US without ceasefire in Lebanon - report

Iranian officials believe that any agreement to settle the conflict with the U.S. must include a ceasefire by Israel in Lebanon, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to the report, this primarily concerns a halt to Israeli strikes on positions of the Shia group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. The sources noted that Hezbollah’s leadership also expects a ceasefire with Israel to be established soon, potentially with Iran's support.

In the early morning hours of March 2, Lebanon attacked northern Israel. Hezbollah claimed responsibility, stating that the missiles fired at Israeli territory were launched in response to the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, the Israeli Air Force began conducting extensive strikes on Lebanese territory. Later, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir announced the start of an offensive operation against Hezbollah, which, according to him, could last "many days."