Baku and Yerevan hold talks on determining fate of missing persons

A meeting was held between Baku and Yerevan focusing on the determination of the fate of missing individuals.
According to the State Commission, the meeting was held between the representatives of Azerbaijan's State Commission of on on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons and Armenia's Interdepartmental Commission on Prisoners of War, Captives and Missing Persons.
The meeting provided an opportunity for discussions on the issue of missing persons, and both sides agreed to continue bilateral talks on the matter," the statement reads.