Russia ready to assist US-Iran negotiations

4 Mar. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Bloomberg, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained Russia's position on eliminating the problems that currently exist between the US and Iran.

"Russia believes that the US and Iran should resolve all issues through negotiations... (Moscow) is ready to do everything in its power to achieve this",

Dmitry Peskov said.

Moscow has agreed to assist the Trump administration in contacts with Tehran, Bloomberg writes, citing sources. The publication notes that this issue was discussed by the presidents of Russia and the US on February 12, as well as by delegations of the two countries at a meeting in Saudi Arabia on February 18.