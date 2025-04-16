Georgian President visits grave of Heydar Aliyev and commemorates martyrs

16 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili visited the Alley of Honors today to pay tribute to National Leader, founder and architect of the modern, independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev and lay a wreath at his tomb.

The Georgian President also honored the memory of prominent ophthalmologist, academician, Zarifa Aliyeva by placing flowers at her grave, AZERTAC reported.

In addition, he honored the memory of Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, laying a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

President Kavelashvili then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku and was briefed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment of the city.