AZAL launches direct Baku-Shymkent flights

22 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier is expanding its route network and will launch regular flights from Baku to Shymkent in June, the AZAL press service reported.

Reportedly, the inaugural flight to the city in southern Kazakhstan will be operated on June 28.

Flights en route Baku–Shymkent–Baku will be performed 3 times per week - from Baku to Shymkent on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.