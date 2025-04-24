Travelers from 30 countries to visit Karabakh

24 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, travelers from 30 countries of the world have started their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh.

The group, which includes travelers representing 6 continents, is led by world-famous traveler and founder of the NomadMania club Harry Mitsidis, Trend reports.

The travelers from the USA, Great Britain, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, France, Brazil, Morocco, Denmark, Chile, Portugal, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Syria, India, Serbia, Greece, Albania, Türkiye, Slovakia, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Iran, Cameroon, China, Australia and New Zealand will stay in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur for three days, observing the large-scale restoration and construction work being carried out, as well as the destruction committed by Armenia during the occupation.

Over the past 5 years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur 12 times. This trip is the 13th group visit of foreign travelers to Karabakh.