137 people go back to their native lands in Khojaly

28 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, another group of former internally displaced persons was sent to the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly.

At this stage, another 33 families, or 137 people, moved to the city of Khojaly.

Currently, more that 40,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former IDPs who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, as well as specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions.