Lachin hosts opening ceremony of "Cultural Capital of CIS" year

3 Jun. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Events are held in Azerbaijan's Lachin city on June 2-4 as part of the official opening ceremony of the "CIS Cultural Capital-2025" year, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture said.

On this occasion, official delegations, representatives of the arts, artistic groups, and media from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries arrived in Lachin on June 2.

According to the decision of the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation dated October 8, 2024, the city of Lachin was declared the "CIS Cultural Capital for 2025".