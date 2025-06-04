First oil from Karabakh field expected in 2029

4 Jun. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

First oil production from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh field is expected in 2029, bp’s Executive Vice President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell announced.

According to him, the timeline is relatively fast for a major offshore development" they are aiming for first oil in 2029, which is a fairly quick turnaround for a large-scale project.

"The development concept includes a normally unmanned platform - a lightweight structure with a topside and essential equipment, operated remotely without permanent personnel offshore," Gordon Birrell said.

bp has finalized a deal to acquire a stake in the Karabakh oil field. The agreement was signed today with SOCAR on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week.

The Karabakh field lies about 120 km east of Baku and 20–25 km from the Gunashli field, at a depth of 150 to 200 meters.