Iran sends note of protest to U.S.

19 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador, who represents U.S. interests in the Islamic Republic, Nadine Olivieri Lozano, over recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, Mehr reported.

“Following the irresponsible and threatening statements of the U.S. president, the Swiss ambassador, as the guardian of this country’s interests in Tehran, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the report says.

Yesterday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry also summoned Germany's ambassador Markus Potzel over remarks by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.