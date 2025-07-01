Witkoff continues communication with Iran - White House

1 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, has been in ongoing communication with Iranian officials, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed.

“Steve Witkoff has been in communication, both directly and indirectly, with the Iranians. That communication continues. The president himself has not talked to Iran," Leavitt said.

Her remarks come as diplomatic efforts continue following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that went into effect on June 24, halting nearly two weeks of war between Israel and Iran.