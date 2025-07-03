Russian Foreign Ministry urges Azerbaijan to bring relations to strategic alliance

3 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is calling on Azerbaijan to take action to bring bilateral relations back to the level of strategic alliance, as is enshrined in their treaties, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"We urge the Azerbaijani side to take measures for interstate relations to return to the level that is enshrined in official documents. Let me remind you that it is the level of strategic alliance," Maria Zakharova said.

She stressed that those who wish to harm bilateral relations "have already taken a considerable number of provocative steps," which "are causing significant damage to interstate relations."

According to the spokesperson, all arising issues should be resolved in collaboration, engaging available political and diplomatic channels.

The diplomat stressed that media reports saying that Azerbaijan is planning to ax Russian language at schools in the country are false.