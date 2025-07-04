Lavrov congratulates Rubio on U.S. Independence Day

4 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has sent a congratulatory telegram to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the occasion of Independence Day, expressing hope that relations between the two countries will become stable and predictable.

"I look forward to our collaborative efforts further enhancing bilateral relations in a constructive direction, fostering stability and predictability rooted in mutual respect and consideration for each other’s national interests shaped by history, geography, and realities on the ground," Sergey Lavrov said.

The Russian diplomat congratulated the American people and extended Russia's support for America’s pursuit of unity and the realization of the American dream.

"I take this opportunity to wish the American people to follow the path of peace and prosperity, as they continue to uphold the enduring principles enshrined in the U.S. Declaration of Independence ensuring every individual’s right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," Sergey Lavrov said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Independence Day in a phone conversation and reiterated Russia’s contribution to American independence as well as to the alliance between Moscow and Washington.