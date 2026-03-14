Trump announces readiness of several countries to ensure Strait of Hormuz security

US President Donald Trump has stated that a number of nations have expressed willingness to participate in securing the Strait of Hormuz.

"They've (the countries - the editor's note) not only committed, but they think it's a great idea",

Donald Trump said in an interview with NBC News, without naming the specific countries involved.

He added that nations "experiencing difficulties, and in some cases unable to receive oil" could join the USA in this effort.

Trump also mentioned the possibility of US Navy ship escorting tankers through the strategic waterway.