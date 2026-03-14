Iran conducts new strikes on US targets in Middle East

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced a fresh round of strikes against US military infrastructure in the Middle East, targeting the Ad-Dhafra base in the UAE.

According to the IRGC, ten hypersonic missiles and drones were launched as part of the operation.

The Iranian television channel Al Alam, citing the IRGC press service, reported that the strike represented the 53rd phase of the ongoing military campaign against the USA and Israel.

The IRGC press service stated that attacks on "targets, centers, and interests" belonging to the USA and Israel will continue until the enemy surrenders.