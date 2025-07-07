7 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and the United States have historically maintained good relations, as the two countries were able to find things that bonded them together, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Russian television host Pavel Zarubin.

"We have always had, for a very long time, very good and special relations with the United States. We supported their aspirations for independence from the UK. We actually supplied weapons. We helped them with money," Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that Russia supported the North during the North-South war.

"So in this sense we found things that united us," Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian president previously spoke with U.S. leader Donald Trump on July 3 about Moscow’s contribution to US independence and statehood, according to the Kremlin. Putin then congratulated his vis-a-vis on Independence Day, a holiday celebrated on July 4.