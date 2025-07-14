Iran says no agreements reached on resuming talks with U.S.

14 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran and the United States have not yet reached an agreement on the time and location for a new round of negotiations on the nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"No date, time, or place has been set for this matter yet," Esmail Baghaei said.

The Iranian diplomat emphasized that Iran "will not return to the negotiating table" until it is "convinced of the effectiveness of diplomatic efforts and the negotiation process."

Tehran and Washington have been holding indirect talks brokered by Oman on the settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program since April. The sixth round of talks was supposed to take place in Muscat on June 15, but after the Israeli strikes, the consultations were suspended.