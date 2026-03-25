Resident of Aghdam district stepped on anti-personnel mine

A mine incident occurred in the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, according to a joint statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

The incident took place in the village of Yusifjanly today. A local resident, a man born in 1985, stepped on an anti-personnel mine located in an uncleared section of the former line of contact.

As a result of the explosion, the man sustained an injury to his left leg.

The Aghdam district prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the incident.

Authorities have urged residents to strictly observe safety regulations, pay attention to mine hazard signs, and avoid unfamiliar areas.