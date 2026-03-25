Oil tanker attacked off Turkish coast

An oil tanker was damaged off the coast of Türkiye in what authorities suspect was an attack by an unmanned boat.

The incident occurred 15 nautical miles from the Bosphorus Strait and involved the tanker ALTURA, which was carrying 140,000 tons of oil. The crew consisted of 27 Turkish citizens, according to NTV.

The bridge and engine room sustained damage, but no crew members were injured.

Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu stated that the incident may have been caused by a strike from an unmanned vessel.

According to maritime tracking portals, the tanker sails under the flag of Sierra Leone and had arrived in Türkiye from Novorossiysk.