Fire brakes out in nature reserve near Yalta

16 Jul. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fire broke out in the Yalta mountain-forest nature reserve, the fire covered about a hectare and is spreading quickly due to strong winds. Four units are fighting the flames.

The Yalta mountain-forest nature reserve on the southern coast of Crimea was again engulfed by a forest fire today, the Crimean main department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation reports.

"Fire in the forest litter in the urban-type settlement of Sanatornoye on the territory of the Yalta mountain-forest nature reserve. Hot, dry and windy weather, as well as inaccessible terrain, contribute to the rapid spread of the fire,”

- Ministry of Emergency Situations of Crimea informed.