8 cars collide in Crimea amid landscape fire

19 Jul. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A massive accident involving 8 cars occurred in the Saksky District of Crimea amid a large landscape fire that reduced visibility on the highway to a minimum. Rescuers with equipment are working at the scene of the accident.

Today, in the afternoon, in the Saksky District of Crimea on the Simferopol - Saki highway, a large car accident occurred. It was caused by a landscape fire that covered an area of 40 hectares, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Crimea reports.

"It has been preliminarily established that during the incident, due to the smoke on the highway, 8 cars collided, no one was hurt,”

- the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Crimea informed.

The highway is currently closed, cars are being sent around the scene of the accident.