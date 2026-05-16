Peaceful progress between Baku and Yerevan noted at WUF13

The UK Ambassador to Baku Fergus Auld has praised the commitment to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia during a roundtable discussion at the WUF13 ministerial meeting in Baku, Azerbaijani media reported.

Auld emphasized that the gradual establishment of peace between the two countries signals the potential restoration of regional connectivity and long-term stability through inclusive and sustainable development.

He also noted Baku's approach to rebuilding the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region.

"Azerbaijan's approach to 'smart cities and villages' demonstrates how technology and smart planning can improve people's lives when they are people-centered",

Auld said.