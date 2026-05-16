Vladimir Putin congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kremlin press service reported.

Putin congratulated Tokayev on his birthday during the call.

"During the phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday",

the press service said.

The two leaders discussed various aspects of Russian-Kazakh partnership.

They also touched upon preparations for Putin's upcoming state visit to Astana, scheduled for May 28-29.

"Current issues related to preparations for Putin's upcoming state visit to Astana and the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held there were discussed",

the Kremlin added.

Tokayev also thanked Putin for the hospitality extended to him during his stay in Moscow for the 81st anniversary of the Great Victory.