US sets conditions for settlement with Iran - Media

The USA has put forward five conditions for continuing the process of resolving the war with Iran, the Fars news agency reported.

Washington has demanded that Tehran refrain from any compensation payments for damage caused during US-Israeli bombings.

The US is also once again insisting that enriched uranium be removed from Iran and transferred to the US territory.

Under the US proposal, Iran would be allowed to keep only one operational nuclear facility.

According to Fars, another condition is that Washington does not plan to release more than 25% of Iran's frozen assets.

The US side insists that all issues related to ending the conflict on all fronts - including in Lebanon - must be resolved during negotiations.