Fire breaks out near Barakah NPP in Abu Dhabi

A drone strike sparked a fire near the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Abu Dhabi, the UAE's Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

The incident occurred without significant consequences and did not affect radiation safety or the facility's core operations, officials said.

"On Sunday, a drone strike caused a fire outside the Barakah NPP in Abu Dhabi. The incident did not affect radiation safety or the facility's core operations",

the media office stated.

The fire broke out in a power generator located outside the plant's internal security perimeter in the Al Dhafra region.

No injuries have been reported so far.