Kremlin assesses recent Putin-Trump conversation

21 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The most recent conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump was pragmatic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This was a pragmatic business-like conversation of the individuals who are firmly committed to their positions but are ready to listen to each other," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the meeting between Putin and Trump is necessary and will definitely happen, however, it requires extensive advance work.

"It is possible and with time it will definitely take place," Peskov said, assuring that such a meeting is necessary.

Putin and Trump spoke by phone on July 3. The two leaders discussed the settlement in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.