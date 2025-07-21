Azerbaijan to return 400 more families to Khojaly

21 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 327 families, consisting of 1,433 people, have returned to Khojaly district, the villages of Ballicha, Tezebina and Khanyurdu, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts Elchin Yusubov said at a meeting with the participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum in Khojaly.

According to him, another 400 families will return to Khojaly by the end of this year.

About 140 foreign guests from 52 countries are participating in the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum held on July 19-21, including representatives of news agencies and international organizations.