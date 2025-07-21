Media: Hamas-Israel talks stalled

21 Jul. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Talks in Doha between Hamas and Israel have stalled after Hamas negotiators failed to establish communication with the Palestinian movement's senior representatives, The Times of Israel reports.

"Hamas negotiators in Doha have been unable to contact the movement's leaders in Gaza since late last week. (...) Discussions on the new Israeli proposal in Hamas have been ongoing since Thursday, and the group has not yet responded to it",

The Times of Israel said.

It should be noted that Tel Aviv proposed a new plan for the redeployment of IDF units last week.

According to The Times of Israel, citing sources, Israel's occupation of the city of Deir al-Balah in the enclave could negatively impact the progress of negotiations between the parties.